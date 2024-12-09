PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

William Furr betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    William Furr hits the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Furr at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Furr's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Furr's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Furr has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Furr has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Furr is averaging -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Furr .

    Furr's advanced stats and rankings

    • Furr's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 ranks 126th on TOUR this season, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr sports a -0.399 mark (161st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Furr has registered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.42, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15311.7307.8
    Greens in Regulation %10466.47%67.95%
    Putts Per Round15129.4230.3
    Par Breakers14922.32%23.50%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.72%14.96%

    Furr's best finishes

    • Furr has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 29.2%.
    • As of now, Furr has accumulated 37 points, which ranks him 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Furr's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Furr produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.568.
    • Furr put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 3.992. In that tournament, he finished 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.945.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.447), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Furr's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.102-0.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.399-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.025-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0241.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.550-0.448

    Furr's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressW/D66-77-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-68-70-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3664-75-70-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5573-66-72-72-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7267-70-68-72-73
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1367-73-64-75-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4666-70-72-67-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5469-69-73-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC79-74+9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D71E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.