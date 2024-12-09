William Furr betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
William Furr hits the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Furr's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five events, Furr has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Furr has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Furr is averaging -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
- Furr's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 ranks 126th on TOUR this season, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr sports a -0.399 mark (161st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Furr has registered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.42, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|311.7
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|66.47%
|67.95%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.42
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|149
|22.32%
|23.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.72%
|14.96%
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 29.2%.
- As of now, Furr has accumulated 37 points, which ranks him 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Furr's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Furr produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.568.
- Furr put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 3.992. In that tournament, he finished 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.945.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.447), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.102
|-0.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.399
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.025
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.024
|1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.550
|-0.448
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|67-73-64-75
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|66-70-72-67
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.