William Furr betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Furr has an average finish of 50th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Furr has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting.