Tyson Alexander betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.

Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 19th in the field at 3.596. In that event, he finished 16th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 2.238 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.