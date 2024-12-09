PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyson Alexander betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at The RSM Classic, Tyson Alexander posted a 66th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Alexander is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Alexander's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Alexander has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Alexander has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • Tyson Alexander has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging 1.795 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -1.821 in his past five tournaments.
    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.806 this season (179th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 67th, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 166th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.468, while he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.19%.
    • On the greens, Alexander has registered a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.69, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67303.3306.6
    Greens in Regulation %16963.19%67.59%
    Putts Per Round5228.6928.8
    Par Breakers14322.52%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance15516.07%12.04%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander has played 28 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 39.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • With 121 points, Alexander currently ranks 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 19th in the field at 3.596. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 2.238 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-0.806-4.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.4680.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0770.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3141.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-0.883-1.821

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC82-75+15--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-69-70-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4571-68-71-69-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4773-65-68-73-5--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6670-71-71-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.