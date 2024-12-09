Tyson Alexander betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last time out at The RSM Classic, Tyson Alexander posted a 66th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry trying for a better finish.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Alexander is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Alexander's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Alexander has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- Tyson Alexander has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging 1.795 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -1.821 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.806 this season (179th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 67th, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 166th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.468, while he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.19%.
- On the greens, Alexander has registered a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.69, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|303.3
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|63.19%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.69
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.52%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.07%
|12.04%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has played 28 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 39.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- With 121 points, Alexander currently ranks 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 19th in the field at 3.596. In that event, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 2.238 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.806
|-4.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.468
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.077
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.314
|1.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-0.883
|-1.821
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|82-75
|+15
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-69-70
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|73-65-68-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|66
|70-71-71-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.