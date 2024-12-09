Tyler Duncan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799. He finished 24th in that event.

Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The RSM Classic, ranking in the field at 1.959. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan produced his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.311 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.