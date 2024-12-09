Tyler Duncan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California.
Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Duncan is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 38th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Duncan is averaging 2.219 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.264 ranks 45th on TOUR this season, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan has a -0.541 average that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan has registered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.74, and he ranks 178th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.6
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|67.62%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.74
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|178
|20.56%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.25%
|12.85%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has played 25 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 48%.
- Currently, Duncan has 111 points, ranking him 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799. He finished 24th in that event.
- Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The RSM Classic, ranking in the field at 1.959. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan produced his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.311 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.264
|1.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.541
|-1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.124
|-2.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.224
|2.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.625
|0.209
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|71-66-67-72
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.