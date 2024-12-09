Trace Crowe betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Trace Crowe missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better result Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Crowe's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Crowe's recent performances
- In his last five events, Crowe has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Trace Crowe has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has an average of -1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe is averaging -3.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134, which ranks 134th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 85th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 117th on TOUR with a mark of -0.069.
- On the greens, Crowe's 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 46th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.8
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|66.50%
|71.24%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.62
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.14%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|15.28%
|14.05%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- As of now, Crowe has compiled 235 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187.
- Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking 11th in the field at 5.701. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
- Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.134
|-2.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.069
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.055
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.074
|-1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.075
|-3.448
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|67-71-69-76
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|69-72-75
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
