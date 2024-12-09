Trace Crowe betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187.

Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking 11th in the field at 5.701. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that event.