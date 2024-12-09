Tommy Gainey betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Gainey has an average finish of 57th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 4 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Tommy Gainey has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Gainey is averaging 1.558 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.