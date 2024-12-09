Tommy Gainey betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 08: Tommy Gainey of the United States plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Tommy Gainey looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Gainey's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Gainey's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gainey has an average finish of 57th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Gainey has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tommy Gainey has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gainey is averaging 1.558 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gainey is averaging 2.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gainey's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.8
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.01%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.32%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.81%
|17.86%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's best finishes
- Gainey took part in 15 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 26.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Gainey's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 11-under and finished 32nd.
- With 46 points last season, Gainey finished 218th in the FedExCup standings.
Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.244
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.