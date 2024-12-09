PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Tom Whitney betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Tom Whitney enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, seeking better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Whitney at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Whitney is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Whitney's recent performances

    • Whitney has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Whitney has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Whitney is averaging -0.326 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging 1.067 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Whitney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whitney's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney owns a 0.231 average that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whitney has registered a -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.75, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133296.5298.8
    Greens in Regulation %4869.20%70.83%
    Putts Per Round16829.7529.0
    Par Breakers10723.77%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.11%11.81%

    Whitney's best finishes

    • Whitney is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 26 tournaments).
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Whitney has 82 points, placing him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 4.894 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.821 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1971.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.231-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.392-0.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.637-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.6021.067

    Whitney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-70-73-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-67-75-68-853
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-76+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6167-69-71-75-63
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3371-69-69-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-79+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-72-75-74+52
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-69-70-75-33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-70-75-73-14
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-74+5--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-67-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-74+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4772-68-74-70-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-68-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-73+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4267-69-74-68-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-67-65-71-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.