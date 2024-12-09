Tom Whitney betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, seeking better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Whitney is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Whitney's recent performances
- Whitney has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Whitney has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Whitney is averaging -0.326 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging 1.067 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney owns a 0.231 average that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whitney has registered a -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.75, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|296.5
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|69.20%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.75
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.77%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.11%
|11.81%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 26 tournaments).
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Whitney has 82 points, placing him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 4.894 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.821 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.197
|1.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.231
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.392
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.637
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.602
|1.067
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|72-68-74-70
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|67-69-74-68
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-67-65-71
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.