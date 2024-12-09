Tom Whitney betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 4.894 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.821 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.