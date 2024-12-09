Tim Wilkinson betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 31: Tim Wilkinson of New Zealand hits a drive during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship held at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 31, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
Tim Wilkinson is a part of the field for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at Dye's Valley Course.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Wilkinson's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Wilkinson's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Wilkinson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Tim Wilkinson has averaged 285.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wilkinson is averaging -1.614 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wilkinson is averaging -3.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wilkinson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wilkinson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
