Takumi Kanaya betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five appearances, Kanaya has an average finish of 34th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.

Takumi Kanaya has averaged 289.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting.