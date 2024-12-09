PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    In his last tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Takumi Kanaya concluded the weekend at 6-under, good for a 37th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Kanaya's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kanaya has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Takumi Kanaya has averaged 289.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kanaya is averaging -1.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-279.9289.4
    Greens in Regulation %-67.22%65.87%
    Putts Per Round-30.5030.5
    Par Breakers-16.11%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.56%18.25%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kanaya's best finishes

    • Kanaya took part in three tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Last season Kanaya's best performance came when he shot 6-under and finished 37th at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.659

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kanaya's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3766-68-72-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.