Sean O'Hair betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Sean O'Hair of the United States putts on the 15th green during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Sean O'Hair enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after missing the cut in his last competition, The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is O'Hair's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
O'Hair's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- O'Hair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five starts.
- O'Hair has an average of -2.836 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -3.687 Strokes Gained: Total.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.0
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.14%
|74.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.16
|31.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.40%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.19%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 38.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.687
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.