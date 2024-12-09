PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sean O'Hair betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Sean O'Hair of the United States putts on the 15th green during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Sean O'Hair enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after missing the cut in his last competition, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is O'Hair's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • O'Hair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • O'Hair has an average of -2.836 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -3.687 Strokes Gained: Total.
    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.0294.0
    Greens in Regulation %-70.14%74.44%
    Putts Per Round-30.1631.7
    Par Breakers-22.40%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.19%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 38.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.687

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-1353
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2763-71-71-70-529
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

