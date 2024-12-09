Scott Piercy betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Scott Piercy looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Piercy's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Piercy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy is averaging -1.487 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging 3.778 Strokes Gained: Total.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.5
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.37%
|74.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.70
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.27%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.31%
|9.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.778
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-73-68
|-7
|16
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.