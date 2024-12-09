PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scott Piercy looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .

    Latest odds for Piercy at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Piercy's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Piercy's recent performances

    • Piercy has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Piercy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy is averaging -1.487 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging 3.778 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-293.5295.9
    Greens in Regulation %-72.37%74.81%
    Putts Per Round-29.7029.9
    Par Breakers-23.27%20.74%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.31%9.63%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's best finishes

    • Piercy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.778

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5972-68-71-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-1395
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-71-68-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-69-69-68-1019
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 25-283M Open3769-67-73-68-716
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5467-70-69-70-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-67-68-70-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

