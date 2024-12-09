Sangmoon Bae betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Sangmoon Bae of South Korea hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 14, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Sangmoon Bae missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after better results Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Bae's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Bae's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bae has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bae has an average finishing position of 49th in his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Sangmoon Bae has averaged 286.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bae is averaging 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bae is averaging -0.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bae's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.4
|286.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.61%
|59.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.00%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.44%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bae's best finishes
- Bae, who took part in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- Last season Bae's best performance came when he shot 6-under and finished 37th at the Procore Championship.
- Bae collected 12 points last season, ranking 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bae's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.889
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bae's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-70-68-73
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bae as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.