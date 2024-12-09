Sangmoon Bae betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five appearances, Bae has an average finish of 49th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Bae has an average finishing position of 49th in his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.

Sangmoon Bae has averaged 286.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bae is averaging 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting.