Sam Choi betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Choi has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Choi has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 17-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Sam Choi has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Choi is averaging -0.332 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.