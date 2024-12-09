Sam Choi betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Sam Choi will play in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, from Dec. 12-15.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Choi's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Choi's recent performances
- Choi has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Choi has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 17-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sam Choi has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Choi is averaging -0.332 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Choi has an average of -1.576 in his past five tournaments.
Choi's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Choi as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.