S.Y. Noh betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
S.Y. Noh hits the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15 after a 30th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Noh is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Noh has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, S.Y. Noh has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noh is averaging 1.079 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noh is averaging 2.409 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.6
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.25%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.21
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.06%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|7.74%
|6.79%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Noh's best finishes
- Noh has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.409
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Noh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-71-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|70-69-67-77
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|69-72-66-67
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
