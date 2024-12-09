S.Y. Noh betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Noh has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Noh has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, S.Y. Noh has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Noh is averaging 1.079 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.