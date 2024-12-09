S.H. Kim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim enters play Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Dye's Valley Course after a 42nd-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Kim's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging 1.636 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.540 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 176th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.626. Additionally, he ranks 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.17%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.21, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 25.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|303.9
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|62.17%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.21
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|65
|25.08%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|15.98%
|16.05%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 33 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 22 times (66.7%).
- Currently, Kim sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.278 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.627, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.206
|-0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.626
|-2.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.164
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.491
|1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.177
|-0.540
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|51
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-70-66-73
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|71-66-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|71-70-69-66
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
