27M AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim enters play Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Dye's Valley Course after a 42nd-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Kim's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging 1.636 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.540 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 176th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.626. Additionally, he ranks 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.17%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.21, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 25.08% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62303.9304.1
    Greens in Regulation %17762.17%66.67%
    Putts Per Round1528.2129.5
    Par Breakers6525.08%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance15415.98%16.05%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 33 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 22 times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Kim sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.278 (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.627, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.206-0.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.626-2.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1640.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4911.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.177-0.540

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+64
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6468-69-70-74-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5169-69-70-70-6--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-70-66-73-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4271-66-69-72-6--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4271-70-69-66-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.