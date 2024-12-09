S.H. Kim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 45th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.

Kim is averaging 1.636 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.