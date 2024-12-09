PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    Ryan McCormick looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .

    Latest odds for McCormick at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is McCormick's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    McCormick's recent performances

    • McCormick has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Ryan McCormick has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick is averaging 1.997 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick is averaging 1.813 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCormick .

    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCormick has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.520 this season, which ranks 171st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick has a -0.151 mark (130th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McCormick has delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.38, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49306.2305.8
    Greens in Regulation %6268.49%79.49%
    Putts Per Round14429.3831.1
    Par Breakers11223.50%24.79%
    Bogey Avoidance14015.39%11.11%

    McCormick's best finishes

    • McCormick has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 37.5%.
    • As of now, McCormick has accumulated 124 points, which ranks him 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking in the field at 1.261.
    • McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.299 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524. He finished 82nd in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.531, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.520-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.1510.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.284-0.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1701.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-0.7861.813

    McCormick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-68-64-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-70-68-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5868-71-72-70-73
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-81+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8272-73-80-73+102
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-69-68-67-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic468-68-69-64-1559
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-68-70-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-78+4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3165-68-72-69-1414
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D72+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-66-69-70-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2468-68-68-71-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.