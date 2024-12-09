Ryan McCormick betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is McCormick's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
McCormick's recent performances
- McCormick has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Ryan McCormick has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging 1.997 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging 1.813 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.520 this season, which ranks 171st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick has a -0.151 mark (130th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCormick has delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.38, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|68.49%
|79.49%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.38
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.50%
|24.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|15.39%
|11.11%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 37.5%.
- As of now, McCormick has accumulated 124 points, which ranks him 169th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking in the field at 1.261.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.299 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524. He finished 82nd in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.531, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.520
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.151
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.284
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.170
|1.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-0.786
|1.813
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-66-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
