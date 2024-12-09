Ryan Brehm betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.956 (he missed the cut in that event).

Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.269.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best mark this season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.191.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.576, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.