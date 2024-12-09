Ryan Brehm betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
In his last tournament, Ryan Brehm missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better result Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Brehm's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Brehm's recent performances
- In his last five events, Brehm finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Brehm has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished 3-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 317.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -1.207 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 this season, which ranks 81st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 173rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.555, while he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.11%.
- On the greens, Brehm has registered a -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR, while he ranks 181st with a putts-per-round average of 30.10. He has broken par 22.59% of the time (138th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|309.0
|317.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|66.11%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|181
|30.10
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|138
|22.59%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|18.52%
|19.44%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has played 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 22.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Brehm ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings with 162 points.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.956 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best mark this season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.191.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.576, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.103
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.555
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.521
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.363
|-0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.336
|-1.207
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|73-67-75-70
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.