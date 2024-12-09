PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament, Ryan Brehm missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better result Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Brehm's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Brehm's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Brehm finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Brehm has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 3-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 317.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -1.207 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Brehm .

    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 this season, which ranks 81st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 173rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.555, while he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.11%.
    • On the greens, Brehm has registered a -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR, while he ranks 181st with a putts-per-round average of 30.10. He has broken par 22.59% of the time (138th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28309.0317.4
    Greens in Regulation %11966.11%71.30%
    Putts Per Round18130.1031.2
    Par Breakers13822.59%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance18118.52%19.44%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm has played 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 22.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Brehm ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings with 162 points.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.956 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.269.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best mark this season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.191.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.576, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1030.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.555-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green181-0.521-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.363-0.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.336-1.207

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-24105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-77+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-72+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6473-67-75-70-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.