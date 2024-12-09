PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Roger Sloan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Roger Sloan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    Roger Sloan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .

    

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Sloan is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Sloan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Sloan has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Sloan has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sloan is averaging -0.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of -1.589 in his past five tournaments.
    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sloan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 (160th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan has a 0.098 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sloan has registered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 23.48% of the time (114th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154293.2297.8
    Greens in Regulation %9267.34%67.13%
    Putts Per Round7728.9129.2
    Par Breakers11423.48%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance12314.98%17.59%

    Sloan's best finishes

    • Sloan has played 24 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 11 times (45.8%).
    • Sloan, who has 109 points, currently ranks 175th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239.
    • Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 5.180. In that event, he finished 61st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722. He finished 40th in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
    • Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.348-1.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0981.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.139-0.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.181-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.069-1.589

    Sloan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-69-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5568-72-69-71-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4969-72-70-73E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-71-71-68-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-72-68-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-68-71-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-69-70-70-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5367-68-73-70-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-65-65-69-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship3770-68-71-73-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6169-69-69-72-9--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6166-67-72-74-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-67E--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-77+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.