Roger Sloan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five appearances, Sloan has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Sloan has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Sloan is averaging -0.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.