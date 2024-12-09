Roger Sloan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Roger Sloan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Sloan is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Sloan has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Sloan has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan is averaging -0.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of -1.589 in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 (160th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan has a 0.098 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sloan has registered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 23.48% of the time (114th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.2
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|67.34%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.91
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.48%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|14.98%
|17.59%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has played 24 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 11 times (45.8%).
- Sloan, who has 109 points, currently ranks 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239.
- Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 5.180. In that event, he finished 61st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722. He finished 40th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.348
|-1.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.098
|1.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|-0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.181
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.069
|-1.589
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|66-67-72-74
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-67
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
