Robby Shelton betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at The RSM Classic, Robby Shelton posted a 17th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Shelton's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Shelton has an average of 0.923 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of -1.439 in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.577 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.6 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.162. Additionally, he ranks 153rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.69%.
    • On the greens, Shelton has registered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58. He has broken par 24.27% of the time (89th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162291.6300.4
    Greens in Regulation %15364.69%72.57%
    Putts Per Round3928.5830.2
    Par Breakers8924.27%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.84%12.15%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton has played 26 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • With 207 points, Shelton currently sits 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.319 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton delivered his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.252. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.577-1.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.162-1.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3510.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0360.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.353-1.439

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3465-68-70-69-1218
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open6768-69-72-74-13
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-76+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6074-67-72-71-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-64-71-71-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1772-66-67-67-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.