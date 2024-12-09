Robby Shelton betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his last time out at The RSM Classic, Robby Shelton posted a 17th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry aiming for a better finish.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Shelton's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Shelton has an average of 0.923 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of -1.439 in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.577 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.6 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.162. Additionally, he ranks 153rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.69%.
- On the greens, Shelton has registered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58. He has broken par 24.27% of the time (89th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|291.6
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.69%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.27%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.84%
|12.15%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton has played 26 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- With 207 points, Shelton currently sits 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.319 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372. He finished 33rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton delivered his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.252. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.577
|-1.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.162
|-1.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.351
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.036
|0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.353
|-1.439
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-69-72-74
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|74-67-72-71
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-64-71-71
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|72-66-67-67
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.