Robby Shelton betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.319 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372. He finished 33rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton delivered his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.252. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.