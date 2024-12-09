Richy Werenski betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Werenski has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Werenski has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.

Richy Werenski has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Werenski is averaging -1.559 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.