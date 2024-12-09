Richy Werenski betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 17: Richy Werenski of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Richy Werenski takes the course in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Werenski is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Werenski's recent performances
- Werenski has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Werenski has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Richy Werenski has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski is averaging -1.559 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -2.756 Strokes Gained: Total.
Werenski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.8
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.35%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.05%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's best finishes
- Werenski has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times.
Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.756
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|73-67-65-73
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
