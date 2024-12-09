PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Raul Pereda betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Raul Pereda missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better outcome Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Pereda at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Pereda's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Pereda finished 54th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Raul Pereda has averaged 294.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 1.131 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -1.219 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pereda .

    Pereda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pereda has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.836, which ranks 180th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranks 169th, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pereda ranks 184th on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.047, while he ranks 184th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 57.33%.
    • On the greens, Pereda's 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, while he averages 28.64 putts per round (47th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169290.1294.4
    Greens in Regulation %18457.33%66.16%
    Putts Per Round4728.6430.0
    Par Breakers18419.15%20.71%
    Bogey Avoidance18318.56%16.16%

    Pereda's best finishes

    • Pereda has played 23 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 13% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Pereda ranks 221st in the FedExCup standings with 9 points.

    Pereda's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 1.087 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.929. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 2.968 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.819, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 54th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.

    Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.836-2.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green184-1.047-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.137-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1421.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-1.879-1.219

    Pereda's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-73-70-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-71+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-68-71-75+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-76+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-76+13--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-64-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-74+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5468-68-70-70-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74+3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.