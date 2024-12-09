Raul Pereda betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
In his last tournament, Raul Pereda missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better outcome Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Pereda's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Pereda finished 54th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Raul Pereda has averaged 294.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 1.131 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -1.219 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
- Pereda has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.836, which ranks 180th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranks 169th, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pereda ranks 184th on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.047, while he ranks 184th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 57.33%.
- On the greens, Pereda's 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, while he averages 28.64 putts per round (47th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|290.1
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|184
|57.33%
|66.16%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.64
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|184
|19.15%
|20.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|183
|18.56%
|16.16%
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda has played 23 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 13% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Pereda ranks 221st in the FedExCup standings with 9 points.
Pereda's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 1.087 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.929. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 2.968 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.819, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 54th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.836
|-2.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-1.047
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.137
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.142
|1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-1.879
|-1.219
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
