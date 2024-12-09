Raul Pereda betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 1.087 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.929. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 2.968 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.819, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.