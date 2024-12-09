Pierceson Coody betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 16: Pierceson Coody Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody takes the course in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Coody's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Coody has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 319.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging 2.391 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 0.257 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.072 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.6 yards) ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 159th on TOUR with a mark of -0.378.
- On the greens, Coody's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, while he averages 29.04 putts per round (96th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|312.6
|319.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|68.66%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.93%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.25%
|12.70%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has participated in 27 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Coody, who has 308 points, currently ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.879.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 4.720 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.072
|1.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.378
|-1.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.273
|-2.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|2.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.074
|0.257
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|72-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|72-65-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.