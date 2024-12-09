PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 16: Pierceson Coody Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 16: Pierceson Coody Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody takes the course in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Coody at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Coody's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Coody's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Coody has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 319.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody is averaging 2.391 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 0.257 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.072 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.6 yards) ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 159th on TOUR with a mark of -0.378.
    • On the greens, Coody's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, while he averages 29.04 putts per round (96th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13312.6319.9
    Greens in Regulation %5868.66%73.41%
    Putts Per Round9629.0430.6
    Par Breakers7124.93%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance8914.25%12.70%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has participated in 27 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Coody, who has 308 points, currently ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.879.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 4.720 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0721.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.378-1.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.273-2.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5052.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0740.257

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3067-70-69-64-1427
    July 11-14ISCO Championship261-67-68-70-25104
    July 25-283M Open7269-71-70-76+23
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6169-67-72-70-25
    September 12-15Procore Championship5872-67-74-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3972-65-70-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-69-67-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC76-75+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.