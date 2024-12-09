Paul Barjon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Paul Barjon missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better outcome Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Barjon's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Barjon's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Barjon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Barjon has an average of 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -3.884 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.085 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranks 12th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 182nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.898, while he ranks 173rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.00%.
- On the greens, Barjon's -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his 29.64 putts-per-round average ranks 164th. He has broken par 24.11% of the time (94th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|313.0
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|63.00%
|60.49%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.64
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|94
|24.11%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|178
|18.03%
|18.52%
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has played 26 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 92 points, Barjon currently sits 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.808 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.488. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.343, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.085
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|182
|-0.898
|-2.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.932
|-1.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.059
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.804
|-3.884
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-73-67-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
