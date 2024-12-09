Paul Barjon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.808 mark ranked 13th in the field.

Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.488. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.343, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).