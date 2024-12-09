PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Paul Barjon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Paul Barjon missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better outcome Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Barjon at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Barjon's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Barjon's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Barjon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Barjon has an average of 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -3.884 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Barjon has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.085 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranks 12th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 182nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.898, while he ranks 173rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.00%.
    • On the greens, Barjon's -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his 29.64 putts-per-round average ranks 164th. He has broken par 24.11% of the time (94th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12313.0311.3
    Greens in Regulation %17363.00%60.49%
    Putts Per Round16429.6428.9
    Par Breakers9424.11%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance17818.03%18.52%

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Barjon has played 26 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 92 points, Barjon currently sits 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.808 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.488. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.343, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.085-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green182-0.898-2.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.932-1.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.0590.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.804-3.884

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6768-68-75-73-42
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-73-67-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC78-68+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-67-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-78+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.