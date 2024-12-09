Norman Xiong betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Norman Xiong of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Xiong is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Xiong's recent performances
- In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Xiong has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Norman Xiong has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong has an average of -1.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Xiong has an average of -1.114 in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.2
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.15%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.23
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.10%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.54%
|13.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's best finishes
- Although Xiong has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut six times.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.114
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|79
|66-71-72-71
|E
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
