Norman Xiong betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Norman Xiong of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Norman Xiong looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .

    Latest odds for Xiong at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Xiong is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Xiong's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Xiong has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Norman Xiong has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Xiong has an average of -1.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Xiong has an average of -1.114 in his past five tournaments.
    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.2311.3
    Greens in Regulation %-66.15%74.31%
    Putts Per Round-29.2331.2
    Par Breakers-26.10%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.54%13.19%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's best finishes

    • Although Xiong has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut six times.

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.114

    Xiong's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7966-71-72-71E2
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open965-69-70-68-1645
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-71-72-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6369-68-74-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-65-70-72-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4773-67-69-70-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.