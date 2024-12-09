Norman Xiong betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Xiong has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Norman Xiong has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Xiong has an average of -1.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.