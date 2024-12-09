Nicolo Galletti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Nicolo Galletti will compete at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, from Dec. 12-15.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Galletti is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Galletti's recent performances
- In his last five events, Galletti has an average finish of 58th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Galletti hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
- Nicolo Galletti has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Galletti is averaging -5.645 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Galletti is averaging -4.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Galletti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|71-67-74-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|72-66-76-66
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Galletti as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.