Nicolo Galletti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Galletti has an average finish of 58th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Galletti hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.

Nicolo Galletti has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Galletti is averaging -5.645 Strokes Gained: Putting.