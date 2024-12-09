Nick Watney betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Watney has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Watney has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Nick Watney has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting.