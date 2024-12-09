PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Watney enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Watney at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Watney is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Watney's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Watney has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Watney has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Nick Watney has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -4.425 in his past five tournaments.
    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.6304.9
    Greens in Regulation %-65.28%68.52%
    Putts Per Round-30.1730.6
    Par Breakers-21.53%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.06%18.52%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's best finishes

    • Watney has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.425

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-74+5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-66-68-69-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

