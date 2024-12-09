Nick Watney betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Nick Watney enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Watney is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Watney's recent performances
- In his last five events, Watney has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Watney has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Nick Watney has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -4.425 in his past five tournaments.
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.6
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.28%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.17
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.53%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.06%
|18.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's best finishes
- Watney has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.425
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
