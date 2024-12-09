PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

MJ Daffue betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    MJ Daffue looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .

    Latest odds for Daffue at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Daffue is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Daffue's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Daffue has an average finish of 47th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, MJ Daffue has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Daffue is averaging 0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Daffue is averaging 2.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Daffue's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-309.4304.5
    Greens in Regulation %-65.50%66.67%
    Putts Per Round-28.4228.1
    Par Breakers-23.68%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.74%14.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Daffue's best finishes

    • Daffue has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.421

    Daffue's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6565-75-76-74+64
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-64--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open4673-67-69-70-59
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.