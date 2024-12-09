MJ Daffue betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Daffue has an average finish of 47th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Daffue has an average finishing position of 47th in his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, MJ Daffue has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Daffue is averaging 0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting.