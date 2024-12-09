MJ Daffue betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
MJ Daffue looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Daffue is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Daffue's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Daffue has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, MJ Daffue has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Daffue is averaging 0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Daffue is averaging 2.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Daffue's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.4
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.50%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.42
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.68%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.74%
|14.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Daffue's best finishes
- Daffue has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.421
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Daffue's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|65
|65-75-76-74
|+6
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-64
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|9
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
