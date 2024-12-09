Matthew NeSmith betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357. He finished 71st in that event.

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.