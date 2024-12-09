Matthew NeSmith betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Matthew NeSmith enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is NeSmith's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
NeSmith's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- NeSmith has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging -2.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 121st, while his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith sports a -0.065 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 70.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 30.17 putts per round (182nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|70.60%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|182
|30.17
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|173
|20.99%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.27%
|15.00%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 39.3%.
- Currently, NeSmith has 293 points, ranking him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357. He finished 71st in that event.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.020
|-0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.065
|-1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.213
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.187
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.484
|-2.551
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|66-71-71-69
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
