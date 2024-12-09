PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthew NeSmith betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    Matthew NeSmith enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The RSM Classic.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is NeSmith's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith is averaging -2.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 121st, while his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith sports a -0.065 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 70.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 30.17 putts per round (182nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7295.7
    Greens in Regulation %2070.60%72.78%
    Putts Per Round18230.1731.3
    Par Breakers17320.99%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.27%15.00%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 39.3%.
    • Currently, NeSmith has 293 points, ranking him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357. He finished 71st in that event.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.020-0.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.065-1.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.213-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.187-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.484-2.551

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104
    July 25-283M Open968-64-70-70-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4866-71-71-69-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-77+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.