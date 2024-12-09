Matt Atkins betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Matt Atkins plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 26, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Matt Atkins will compete at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, from Dec. 12-15.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Atkins' first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Atkins' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Atkins has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Atkins has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- Matt Atkins has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Atkins is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Atkins is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Atkins' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Atkins as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
