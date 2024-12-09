Matt Atkins betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Over his last five events, Atkins has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Atkins has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.

Matt Atkins has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Atkins is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.