Martin Laird betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 1.350 mark ranked 29th in the field.

Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.