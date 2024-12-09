Martin Laird betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Martin Laird will appear Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. In his last tournament he took 17th in The RSM Classic, shooting 10-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Laird is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Laird's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Laird has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Laird has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.357 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 168th, while his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird sports a -0.328 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 69.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR, while he ranks 110th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He has broken par 23.46% of the time (117th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.5
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|69.37%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.14
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.46%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.35%
|13.89%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Currently, Laird sits 147th in the FedExCup standings with 196 points.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 1.350 mark ranked 29th in the field.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.357
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.328
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.303
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.164
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.218
|0.227
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-65-73-72
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|69-69-73-67
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.