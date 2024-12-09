PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Laird betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    Martin Laird will appear Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. In his last tournament he took 17th in The RSM Classic, shooting 10-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Laird at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Laird is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Laird's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Laird has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Laird has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.357 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 168th, while his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird sports a -0.328 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 69.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR, while he ranks 110th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He has broken par 23.46% of the time (117th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168290.5296.3
    Greens in Regulation %4669.37%75.00%
    Putts Per Round11029.1429.5
    Par Breakers11723.46%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.35%13.89%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Currently, Laird sits 147th in the FedExCup standings with 196 points.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 1.350 mark ranked 29th in the field.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.3570.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.328-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.303-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1640.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.2180.227

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-77+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4766-73-72-73-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-65-73-72-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4269-69-73-67-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-68-73-7--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1769-66-69-68-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.