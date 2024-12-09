Lanto Griffin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Lanto Griffin hits the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15 after a 68th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Griffin's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of 0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging -0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.204 this season (56th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 58th, while his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.168 mark (76th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his 30.19 putts-per-round average ranks 183rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|304.8
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.53%
|77.22%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|30.19
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.46%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.27%
|10.83%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Griffin, who has 117 points, currently sits 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.763. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228 (he finished 51st in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.915). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.204
|0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.168
|1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.377
|-3.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.129
|0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.133
|-0.346
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.