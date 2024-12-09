PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    Lanto Griffin hits the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15 after a 68th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Griffin's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five events, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging -0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.204 this season (56th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 58th, while his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.168 mark (76th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his 30.19 putts-per-round average ranks 183rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance58304.8303.4
    Greens in Regulation %572.53%77.22%
    Putts Per Round18330.1930.9
    Par Breakers8524.46%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.27%10.83%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Griffin, who has 117 points, currently sits 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.763. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.915). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2040.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1681.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.377-3.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1290.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.133-0.346

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1065-67-67-70-1935
    July 25-283M Open4468-66-76-68-612
    September 12-15Procore Championship6171-70-73-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-70-69-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2967-72-68-65-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6072-69-74-69-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1267-68-69-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6868-72-72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.