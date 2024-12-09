Lanto Griffin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.763. In that event, he finished 10th.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228 (he finished 51st in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468 (he finished 66th in that tournament).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.915). That ranked sixth in the field.