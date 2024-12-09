Kyle Westmoreland betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Westmoreland has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Westmoreland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.

Kyle Westmoreland has averaged 329.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Westmoreland is averaging 1.886 Strokes Gained: Putting.