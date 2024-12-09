Kyle Westmoreland betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 01: Kyle Westmoreland of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Kyle Westmoreland hits the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Westmoreland's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Westmoreland's recent performances
- Westmoreland has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Westmoreland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Kyle Westmoreland has averaged 329.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Westmoreland is averaging 1.886 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Westmoreland is averaging -0.787 Strokes Gained: Total.
Westmoreland's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|313.5
|329.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.46%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|186
|29.85
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|111
|21.59%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|192
|17.37%
|14.58%
Westmoreland's best finishes
- Westmoreland took part in 31 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Westmoreland put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished 61st with a score of 8-under (20 shots back of the winner).
- Westmoreland accumulated 95 points last season, which ranked him 201st in the FedExCup standings.
Westmoreland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.093
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.510
|-1.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.050
|-1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.431
|1.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-0.897
|-0.787
Westmoreland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-72-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.