Kevin Dougherty betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Dougherty has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 320.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dougherty has an average of -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.