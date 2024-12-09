Kevin Dougherty betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Kevin Dougherty missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better outcome Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Dougherty's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Dougherty has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 320.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty has an average of -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dougherty has an average of -2.884 in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.766 ranks third on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty has a -0.518 mark (169th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dougherty's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 165th on TOUR this season, and his 30.06 putts-per-round average ranks 178th. He has broken par 22.40% of the time (147th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|316.8
|320.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|68.82%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|30.06
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|147
|22.40%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|15.59%
|18.98%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty has played 25 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 32% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Dougherty sits 187th in the FedExCup standings with 72 points.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.507. In that event, he finished 46th.
- Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 37th in the field at 1.437. In that event, he finished 38th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 1.475 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
- Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.766
|0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.518
|-2.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.372
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.539
|-2.884
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|65-71-72-66
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|67-74-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|65-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
