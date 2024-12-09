Kensei Hirata betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Hirata has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Hirata has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.

Kensei Hirata has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hirata is averaging -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.