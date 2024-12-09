Kensei Hirata betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Kensei Hirata enters play in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from Dec. 12-15 after a 46th-place finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Hirata's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Hirata has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Kensei Hirata has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hirata is averaging -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hirata is averaging -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.0
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.36%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|17.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hirata's best finishes
- Last season Hirata participated in three tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Hirata's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished 46th at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.065
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hirata's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-66-71-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
