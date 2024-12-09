Justin Suh betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Justin Suh hits the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Suh is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Suh has an average finish of 46th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Suh has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Suh is averaging 0.393 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.203, which ranks 141st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 100th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 170th on TOUR with a mark of -0.523.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 24.47% of the time (83rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|67.04%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.12
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|83
|24.47%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|15.69%
|13.54%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 39.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Suh ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 149 points.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.725 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.205 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.390 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.267), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.203
|-1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.523
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.187
|1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.589
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.324
|0.209
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-71-68
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.