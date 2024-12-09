Justin Suh betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five appearances, Suh has an average finish of 46th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Suh has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.

Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Suh is averaging 0.393 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.