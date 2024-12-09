PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Suh hits the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Suh at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Suh is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Suh has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Suh has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh is averaging 0.393 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.203, which ranks 141st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 100th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 170th on TOUR with a mark of -0.523.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 24.47% of the time (83rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100300.2294.3
    Greens in Regulation %9567.04%69.79%
    Putts Per Round10829.1229.0
    Par Breakers8324.47%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance14815.69%13.54%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 39.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Suh ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 149 points.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.725 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.205 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.390 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.267), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.203-1.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.5230.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.1871.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.5890.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.3240.209

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7368-69-71-70-63
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-68-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-66-71-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship3769-70-73-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-70-69-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-71-68-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-69-71-70-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-68+1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.