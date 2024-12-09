PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    Joseph Bramlett will play Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. In his last tournament he took 35th in The RSM Classic, shooting 7-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Bramlett is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 39th.
    • Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett is averaging -4.700 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 2.320 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.355 this season, which ranks 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett owns a 0.103 mark (90th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bramlett's -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 173rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd. He has broken par 22.95% of the time (130th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0313.5
    Greens in Regulation %3769.91%75.56%
    Putts Per Round17329.8330.9
    Par Breakers13022.95%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance3913.10%9.72%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett has participated in 27 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 59.3%.
    • Bramlett, who has 187 points, currently sits 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.747 (he finished 52nd in that event).
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.020. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.638, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3553.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.1031.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2302.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.472-4.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.2162.320

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-67-72-72-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2165-68-68-69-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5264-75-70-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5871-71-71-70-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2966-72-67-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3569-71-64-71-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.