Joseph Bramlett betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.747 (he finished 52nd in that event).

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.020. In that event, he finished 17th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.638, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.