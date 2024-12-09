Joseph Bramlett betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Joseph Bramlett will play Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. In his last tournament he took 35th in The RSM Classic, shooting 7-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Bramlett is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 39th.
- Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging -4.700 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 2.320 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.355 this season, which ranks 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett owns a 0.103 mark (90th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bramlett's -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 173rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd. He has broken par 22.95% of the time (130th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.91%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.83
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.95%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.10%
|9.72%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett has participated in 27 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 59.3%.
- Bramlett, who has 187 points, currently sits 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.747 (he finished 52nd in that event).
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.020. In that event, he finished 17th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.638, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.355
|3.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.103
|1.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.230
|2.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.472
|-4.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.216
|2.320
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
