James Nicholas betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
James Nicholas enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the ISCO Championship.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Nicholas' first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Nicholas' recent performances
- Nicholas has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Nicholas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, James Nicholas has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Nicholas is averaging 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Nicholas is averaging -0.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nicholas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.8
|315.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|51.74%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.00
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|61.11%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|58.33%
|10.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nicholas' best finishes
- Nicholas did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Nicholas' best performance came when he shot 17-under and finished 28th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Nicholas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.797
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nicholas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|-17
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Nicholas as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
