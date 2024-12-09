Hayden Buckley betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley takes to the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Buckley is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Buckley finished 65th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -2.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -1.884 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.069 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 120th, while his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley sports a -0.298 average that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranks 136th. He has broken par 21.05% of the time (171st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|298.0
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.81%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|171
|21.05%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|15.49%
|13.89%
Buckley's best finishes
- Although Buckley has not won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 35.7%.
- Currently, Buckley ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings with 224 points.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955. He finished 44th in that event.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.394.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that event).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.069
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.298
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.284
|-2.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.746
|-1.884
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.