PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley takes to the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Buckley is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Buckley finished 65th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -2.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -1.884 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.069 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 120th, while his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley sports a -0.298 average that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley's -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranks 136th. He has broken par 21.05% of the time (171st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120298.0307.5
    Greens in Regulation %13265.81%66.67%
    Putts Per Round13629.3230.6
    Par Breakers17121.05%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance14315.49%13.89%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Although Buckley has not won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 35.7%.
    • Currently, Buckley ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings with 224 points.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.394.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that event).
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0690.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.2981.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.233-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.284-2.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.746-1.884

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6573-67-66-78E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.