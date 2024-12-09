Garrick Higgo betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.305 mark ranked 14th in the field.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.210.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).