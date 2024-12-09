Garrick Higgo betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 17: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo hits the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15 after a 53rd-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Higgo's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Higgo's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Higgo has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 314.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging -2.251 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging -2.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.184 ranks 140th on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo sports a -0.377 mark (157th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.24, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 25.04% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|308.8
|314.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.24
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|67
|25.04%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|14.63%
|14.51%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo has participated in 28 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 53.6%.
- Higgo, who has 186 points, currently sits 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.305 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.210.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.184
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.377
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.088
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.066
|-2.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.583
|-2.308
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-65
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|64-74-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-69-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
