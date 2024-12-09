PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 17: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo hits the links in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15 after a 53rd-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Higgo's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Higgo has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 314.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging -2.251 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging -2.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.184 ranks 140th on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo sports a -0.377 mark (157th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.24, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 25.04% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30308.8314.8
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%74.38%
    Putts Per Round12429.2430.1
    Par Breakers6725.04%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance10814.63%14.51%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo has participated in 28 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 53.6%.
    • Higgo, who has 186 points, currently sits 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.305 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.210.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.1840.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.377-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.088-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.066-2.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.583-2.308

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-67-73-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-65+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5464-74-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-69-68-64-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1769-68-67-70-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.