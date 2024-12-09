Erik Barnes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Barnes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Barnes has an average of 1.485 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.