Erik Barnes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Barnes' first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Barnes' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Barnes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes has an average of 1.485 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -2.219 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.143 (183rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes owns a -0.662 mark (179th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Barnes' -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|302.3
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|181
|61.63%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.78
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|155
|22.02%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|16.56%
|14.35%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 34.8%.
- Currently, Barnes sits 133rd in the FedExCup standings with 248 points.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.211. He missed the cut in that event.
- Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 20th in the field at 2.695. In that event, he finished 58th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes posted his best mark this season at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.089.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-1.143
|-1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.662
|-3.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.035
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.028
|1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-1.868
|-2.219
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|83
|+11
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|60
|68-68-70-72
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-83
|+17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.