Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Emilio Gonzalez will play in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, from Dec. 12-15.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Gonzalez is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Gonzalez's recent performances
- Gonzalez has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Gonzalez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Emilio Gonzalez has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gonzalez is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Gonzalez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|73-68-72-71
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
