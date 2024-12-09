Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Gonzalez has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Gonzalez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.

Emilio Gonzalez has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gonzalez is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.