Cooper Musselman betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

Musselman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Musselman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Cooper Musselman has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Musselman is averaging -1.278 Strokes Gained: Putting.