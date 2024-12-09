Cooper Musselman betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Cooper Musselman will compete at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, from Dec. 12-15.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Musselman is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Musselman's recent performances
- Musselman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Musselman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Cooper Musselman has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Musselman is averaging -1.278 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Musselman is averaging -1.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Musselman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|71-62-72-69
|-14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Musselman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
