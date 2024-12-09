Cole Sherwood betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Cole Sherwood will play in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, from Dec. 12-15.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Sherwood's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Sherwood's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Sherwood has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Sherwood has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Cole Sherwood has averaged 322.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sherwood is averaging 3.235 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sherwood is averaging -1.576 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sherwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sherwood as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
