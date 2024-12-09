Cole Sherwood betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Sherwood has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Sherwood has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Cole Sherwood has averaged 322.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Sherwood is averaging 3.235 Strokes Gained: Putting.