Christo Lamprecht betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Christo Lamprecht enters play Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Dye's Valley Course following a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Lamprecht's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lamprecht has an average finish of 44th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Lamprecht has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- Christo Lamprecht has averaged 327.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lamprecht is averaging 1.251 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lamprecht is averaging -2.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.4
|327.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.78%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lamprecht's best finishes
- Lamprecht did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in one tournament).
- Last season Lamprecht's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 9-under and finished 23rd in that event.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.310
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lamprecht's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|73-67-66-69
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|64
|72-68-69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
