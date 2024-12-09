Christo Lamprecht betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five appearances, Lamprecht has an average finish of 44th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Lamprecht has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.

Christo Lamprecht has averaged 327.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lamprecht is averaging 1.251 Strokes Gained: Putting.