Chez Reavie betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Chez Reavie missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after better results Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Reavie's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Reavie has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Chez Reavie has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie has an average of 1.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -1.256 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.437 (168th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.8 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie owns a 0.394 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie has registered a -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176287.8293.2
    Greens in Regulation %5069.12%71.03%
    Putts Per Round14829.4129.7
    Par Breakers12023.37%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance7913.97%12.70%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has participated in 27 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times (40.7%).
    • As of now, Reavie has accumulated 161 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.590. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.357, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.4370.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.394-1.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.137-1.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.2921.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.198-1.256

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3273-65-67-76-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-63-71-72-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-66-67-75-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.