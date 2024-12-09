Chez Reavie betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.590. He missed the cut in that event.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220 (he finished 10th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.357, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 54th in that event.