Chez Reavie betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last competition, Chez Reavie missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after better results Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Reavie's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five events, Reavie has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Reavie has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has an average of 1.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -1.256 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.437 (168th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.8 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie owns a 0.394 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie has registered a -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|287.8
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|69.12%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|120
|23.37%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|13.97%
|12.70%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has participated in 27 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times (40.7%).
- As of now, Reavie has accumulated 161 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.590. He missed the cut in that event.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220 (he finished 10th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.357, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.437
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.394
|-1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.137
|-1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.292
|1.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.198
|-1.256
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-63-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-66-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.