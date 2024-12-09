Carl Yuan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 20th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 11th in that event.