Carl Yuan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Carl Yuan takes the course in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Yuan is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Yuan has an average of 3.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -1.266 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, and his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan has a -0.359 average that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan has delivered a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 23.87% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|309.8
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|63.11%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.87%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|17.71%
|13.10%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has participated in 28 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Yuan ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings with 273 points.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.230
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.359
|-4.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.630
|3.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-0.807
|-1.266
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-67-66-69
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-82
|+12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-64-73
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.