Carl Yuan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    Carl Yuan takes the course in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Yuan is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Yuan has an average of 3.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -1.266 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, and his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan has a -0.359 average that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yuan has delivered a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 23.87% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23309.8307.0
    Greens in Regulation %17063.11%63.49%
    Putts Per Round7228.8928.5
    Par Breakers10423.87%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance17417.71%13.10%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has participated in 28 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Yuan ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings with 273 points.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2300.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.359-4.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.048-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.6303.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-0.807-1.266

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-67-66-69-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-82+12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-64-73-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.