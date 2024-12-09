Callum Tarren betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Callum Tarren enters play Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Dye's Valley Course following a 49th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Tarren's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren has an average of -2.412 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -4.106 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344 ranks 158th on TOUR this season, and his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren sports a -0.092 mark (122nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 178th this season, and his 30.01 putts-per-round average ranks 177th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|306.9
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|66.43%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|30.01
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.17%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|17.54%
|13.10%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 35.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Tarren has accumulated 89 points, which ranks him 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160. He finished 69th in that event.
- Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The RSM Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.138. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.915 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.344
|-2.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.092
|0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.182
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.629
|-2.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.247
|-4.106
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-66
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-68-68-72
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|49
|67-68-71-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.