Callum Tarren betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    Callum Tarren enters play Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Dye's Valley Course following a 49th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Tarren's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Callum Tarren has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has an average of -2.412 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -4.106 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344 ranks 158th on TOUR this season, and his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 181st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren sports a -0.092 mark (122nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 178th this season, and his 30.01 putts-per-round average ranks 177th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43306.9304.1
    Greens in Regulation %10766.43%72.62%
    Putts Per Round17730.0130.7
    Par Breakers12423.17%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17117.54%13.10%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 35.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Tarren has accumulated 89 points, which ranks him 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160. He finished 69th in that event.
    • Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The RSM Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.138. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.915 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
    • Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.344-2.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.0920.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.1820.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.629-2.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.247-4.106

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2168-67-68-69-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6168-70-71-70-9--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-73+6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-66E--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-68-68-72-7--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4967-68-71-71-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.