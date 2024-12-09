Callum Tarren betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160. He finished 69th in that event.

Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The RSM Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.138. In that tournament, he finished 49th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.915 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.