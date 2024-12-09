Bronson Burgoon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
In his most recent competition, Bronson Burgoon missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll be after a better result Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Burgoon is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Burgoon's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Burgoon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Bronson Burgoon has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Burgoon is averaging -0.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burgoon has an average of -0.597 in his past five tournaments.
Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.6
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.95%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.39
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.62%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|14.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Burgoon's best finishes
- Burgoon has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.597
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Burgoon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|66-69-64-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|67-72-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|70-71-79-74
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.