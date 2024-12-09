Bronson Burgoon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.

Burgoon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Bronson Burgoon has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.

Burgoon is averaging -0.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.