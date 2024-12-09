PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Bronson Burgoon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bronson Burgoon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    In his most recent competition, Bronson Burgoon missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll be after a better result Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Burgoon at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Burgoon is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Burgoon's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Burgoon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Bronson Burgoon has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Burgoon is averaging -0.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burgoon has an average of -0.597 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Burgoon .

    Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.6296.8
    Greens in Regulation %-58.95%68.33%
    Putts Per Round-28.3929.2
    Par Breakers-25.62%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.44%14.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Burgoon's best finishes

    • Burgoon has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).

    Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.873
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.597

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Burgoon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express1466-69-64-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5067-72-75-72-27
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7570-71-79-74+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-73-75-72+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.