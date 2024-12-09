PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu hits the links Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Dye's Valley Course after a 49th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Wu at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Wu's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -1.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -5.106 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.478 (169th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.5 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 109th on TOUR with a mark of -0.006.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 124th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 22.63% of the time (137th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163291.5286.2
    Greens in Regulation %8567.70%71.18%
    Putts Per Round11629.1929.4
    Par Breakers13722.63%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.27%13.19%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has participated in 29 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • As of now, Wu has accumulated 181 points, which ranks him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 3.957 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.478-3.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.006-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.164-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.138-1.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.458-5.106

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1067-66-67-69-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-73-66-72-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5571-66-72-69-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3072-66-69-69-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2371-67-66-71-9--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4971-68-67-71-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.