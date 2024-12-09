Brandon Wu betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Brandon Wu hits the links Dec. 12-15 in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Dye's Valley Course after a 49th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Wu's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 34th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -1.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -5.106 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.478 (169th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.5 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 109th on TOUR with a mark of -0.006.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 124th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 22.63% of the time (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|291.5
|286.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.70%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.63%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.27%
|13.19%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has participated in 29 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- As of now, Wu has accumulated 181 points, which ranks him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 10th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 3.957 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.478
|-3.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.006
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.164
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.138
|-1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.458
|-5.106
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-73-66-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|71-66-72-69
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|72-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|71-67-66-71
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|49
|71-68-67-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
