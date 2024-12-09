Brandon Wu betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 10th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 3.957 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.