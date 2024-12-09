Brandon Berry betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Brandon Berry is a part of the field for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at Dye's Valley Course.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Berry's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Berry's recent performances
- In his last four appearances, Berry has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last four tournaments.
- Berry has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last four appearances.
- He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Brandon Berry has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berry is averaging -4.111 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Berry is averaging -3.987 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|65
|73-67-73-73
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berry as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
