Brandon Berry betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last four appearances, Berry has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last four tournaments.

Berry has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last four appearances.

He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Brandon Berry has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Berry is averaging -4.111 Strokes Gained: Putting.