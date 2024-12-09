PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Blaine Hale, Jr. looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .

    Latest odds for Hale at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Hale is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Hale's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hale has an average finish of 56th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hale has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -0.797 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hale is averaging -5.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hale .

    Hale's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hale owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.384 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hale ranks 132nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.157, while he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
    • On the greens, Hale has delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.50, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41307.1306.3
    Greens in Regulation %14265.28%66.67%
    Putts Per Round15729.5030.2
    Par Breakers13222.76%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance18419.12%16.67%

    Hale's best finishes

    • Hale has participated in 23 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 21.7%.
    • Hale, who has 16 points, currently ranks 211th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hale's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hale put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at 1.279.
    • Hale's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.596.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hale's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.831.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hale recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.227, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Hale posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked 37th in the field.

    Hale's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.384-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.157-3.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green183-0.661-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.187-0.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.388-5.218

    Hale's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-64-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC79-69+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-79+15--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC83-69+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC71-74+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-70+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-71-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-66-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3770-71-70-71-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-73+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4570-72-68-69-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6769-69-76-71+1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-77+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.