Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
Blaine Hale, Jr. looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry .
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Hale is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Hale's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hale has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hale has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -0.797 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hale is averaging -5.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
- Hale owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.384 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hale ranks 132nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.157, while he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
- On the greens, Hale has delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.50, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|307.1
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|65.28%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.50
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.76%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|184
|19.12%
|16.67%
Hale's best finishes
- Hale has participated in 23 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 21.7%.
- Hale, who has 16 points, currently ranks 211th in the FedExCup standings.
Hale's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hale put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at 1.279.
- Hale's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.596.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hale's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.831.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hale recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.227, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Hale posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked 37th in the field.
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.384
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.157
|-3.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.661
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.187
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.388
|-5.218
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-66-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-72-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
