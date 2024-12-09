Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Hale has an average finish of 56th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hale has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.

Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -0.797 Strokes Gained: Putting.